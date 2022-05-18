Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 2,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $133.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

