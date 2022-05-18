Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 761,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Linde worth $283,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, hitting $312.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,440. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

