Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after buying an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
