Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

