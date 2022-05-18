Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 151,300.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,832,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

TSCO opened at $207.62 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

