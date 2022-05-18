Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after buying an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,255,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,024,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $248.97 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.92 and a 200 day moving average of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

