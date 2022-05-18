Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 87,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 856,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 325,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the period.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

