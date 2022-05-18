Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $208,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.60.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

