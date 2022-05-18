Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $282,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 267.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

