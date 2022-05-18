Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,562,336 shares of company stock worth $227,323,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.