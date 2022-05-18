Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

