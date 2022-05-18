Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.55 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

