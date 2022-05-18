Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LIONU remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Lionheart III has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIONU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart III during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart III during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Lionheart III Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

