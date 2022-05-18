Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,213. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Lithium Americas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
