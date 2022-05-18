Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,213. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lithium Americas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Lithium Americas by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.