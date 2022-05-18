LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 37,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,297. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.