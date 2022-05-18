Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

