L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LRLCY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 149,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $63.96 and a 12 month high of $97.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.
About L’Oréal (Get Rating)
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
