L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 149,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,410. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $63.96 and a 12 month high of $97.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($353.13) to €350.00 ($364.58) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($427.08) to €421.00 ($438.54) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($453.13) to €450.00 ($468.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

