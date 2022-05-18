Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

NYSE:LOW traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.41. 373,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $228.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

