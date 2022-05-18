Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

