Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 146,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,642,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,503,000 after buying an additional 398,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

