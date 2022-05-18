MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.10.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. 210,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,391. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,315 shares of company stock worth $381,163 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.