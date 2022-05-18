Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 283,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,925,118 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $21.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $194,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 508.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.