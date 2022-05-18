Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.55

Shares of Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.55 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 2947469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.60 ($0.78).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MADE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.39) to GBX 79 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £194.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

