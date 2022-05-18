Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 5851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.36.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$472.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.00.

Magellan Aerospace ( TSE:MAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,100.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

