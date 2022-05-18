Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 1,003,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,229. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

