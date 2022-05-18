Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,786,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.04.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

