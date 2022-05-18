MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,785 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.15.

