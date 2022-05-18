MAI Capital Management Acquires 57,320 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MAI Capital Management owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $78,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $269.26. 1,603,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,873. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

