MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 415.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,190. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.75.

