MAI Capital Management Buys 2,117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

