MAI Capital Management Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. 5,427,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.