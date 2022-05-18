MAI Capital Management Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,381,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after buying an additional 469,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $268.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

