MAI Capital Management Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.02. 158,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.