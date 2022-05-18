MAI Capital Management Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.21. 341,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

