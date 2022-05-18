MAI Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,472. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.