MAI Capital Management Purchases 8,133 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639,772. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

