MAI Capital Management Sells 47,570 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,570 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

