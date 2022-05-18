Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.