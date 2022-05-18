MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 7.7%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.63. Approximately 2,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 276.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $6,370,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

