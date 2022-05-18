MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $248.98

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $248.98 and last traded at $249.78, with a volume of 4209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.36 and a 200 day moving average of $349.70.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 16.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MarketAxess by 614.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

