Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MBII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,656 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 130,894 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at $979,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 426,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 65.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

