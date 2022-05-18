Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,134 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $264.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.68. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.26 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

