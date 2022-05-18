Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

