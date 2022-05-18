Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CDW by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.73. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $159.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

