Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $6.87 Million Position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308,891 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.29% of Talkspace worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TALK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Talkspace stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

