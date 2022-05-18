Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Workday by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.66.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

