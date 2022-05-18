Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

