Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,326 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

