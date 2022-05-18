Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 4,161 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,716,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,638,000 after purchasing an additional 203,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

