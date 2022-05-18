MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.73.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,935. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.10.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

